By Hatab Nyang

The Inter Party Committee National of the West Coast Region, on September 2nd 2018, visited Gunjur and Sukuta village in the Kombo South and North districts respectively, and held meetings with villagers. This was the third day of the IPC National Regional (West Coast Region’s) ongoing meeting with villagers in the Region.

The IPC, is a national forum for dialogue and cooperation between political parties to promote national reconciliation and the way forward.

In his opening remarks the Alkalo of Gunjur Alhagie Gikkeh Darboe, applauded the initiative of the IPC and welcomed them with open arms to Gunjur village. Bakary Saibo Sanneh, former APRC Chairperson at Brikama Area Council and Chairperson of the IPC for West Coast Region, said they his delegation represents the nine political parties and their executives, to meet and talk to the citizenry on mutual respect and tolerance for each other.

Foday Sissawo of PDOIS and Secretary of the IPC National West Coast Region, said people need to have political maturity to differentiate between good and bad in politics and to respect political leaders; that people should desist from insulting political leaders especially on social media.

Omar Bun Darboe of the UDP and PRO of IPC National West Coast Region, said people should respect the Laws of the land; that the office of the president should be respected as the president is elected by the majority of the people; that the security fraternity should be respected.

Fatou Touray also of the PDOIS and Vice Chairperson of IPC National West Coast Region, said politicians or their actions should be criticised constructively with respect; that parties should be able to conduct meetings and campaign freely without hindrance, anywhere in the country; that the same should be applied when they have a licence from the police after the campaign period.

Maimuna Ceesay of the UDP and member of the IPC National West Coast Region, said they are on the mission of the leaders of the nine political parties whose agreement brought about the IPC.

All the people who spoke during the gathering, made similar remarks.