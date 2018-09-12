0 SHARES Share Tweet

Whilst claims and counter-claims, threats and angry invectives pollute the political atmosphere, the wind of sanity is blowing across the political landscape from Kartong to Koina and Barra to Palody.

Representatives of nine political parties, namely, the APRC, GDC, GMC, GPDP, NCP, NRP, PDOIS, PPP, UDP, at the national level have been engaged in a sensitisation programme on the Memorandum of Understanding of the Interparty Committee.

Irrespective of party affiliation the national and regional representatives of the political parties moved together as one team to prove that a genuinely democratic society will have different parties vying for election while their members display respect for each other’s rights and show tolerance in the exercise of those rights. This is the future of Gambian politics.

The successful sensitisation tour is the seed that should bring about a Gambia where all will be able to participate in the political life of the country and none will be excluded because of their political affiliation.