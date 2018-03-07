0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rohey Jadama

Lawyer Antuman Gaye, the lead Prosecutor in the ongoing trial involving Mr. Yankuba Badjie, former Director General of NIA and eight other officials of the said agency, has intimated to the court of their intention to apply for a “Locus” visit.

Barrister Gaye made this revelation when Mbemba Camara, the thirteenth prosecution witness (PW13) stood in the witness box.

“My lady it is through this witness that we will make a ‘Locust’ visit”, said Lawyer Gaye. However, Lawyer Mene, Attorney for Mr. Yankuba Badjie objected and argued that the application should be made formally. Responding to Lawyer Mene, Lawyer Gaye said they will apply formally.

At this point, Lawyer Gaye told the court that his learned junior Lawyer Lamin S. Camara will lead PW13 in his evidence in chief.

Readers are once again reminded that the accused persons in this trial are Yankuba Badjie, Louis Gomez, former Deputy Director, Saikou Omar Jeng, former director of Operations, Baboucarr Sallah, Haruna Susso, Yusupha Jammeh, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang.

The witness told the court that his names were Mbemba Camara, and was resident in Busumbala; that he is a former security at the NIA now SIS.

Mr. Camara further told the court that he was enlisted at the NIA in 2007 but no more works there; that he was a security and shift leader.

“I was responsible for the detainees. We normally take their inventory and the time they arrive and screen them upon their arrival”, said PW13.

He further told the court that when they are asked to take the detainees to the cells, they do so and when they are asked to bring them (detainees), they do so.

When asked by Lawyer Camara to tell the court as of 14thApril 2016, how many of them were at the gate, the witness said he cannot remember all but that two of them were at the main gate; that himself and his 2YC (the person next to him) by the names Seedy Saidykhan.

He further told the court that it was James Mendy who made him a shift leader.

At this juncture the case was adjourned to today 7thMarch 2018, at 1pm.

Earlier Cross-examining Malang Sonko, the twelfth prosecution Witness (PW12), Lawyer S. Fatty Attorney for Baboucarr Sallah (4th accused), Haruna Suso (5thaccused), Tamba Mansireh (7th accused) and Lamin Darboe (8th accused), applied for the court to order the said witness to produce his Brikama Secondary School and Dada Construction certificates to the court.

Responding to the application, Lawyer Gaye objected, arguing that Lawyer Fatty is on a fishing expedition.

However, Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara said in the interest of justice, she will grant the application. The witness was consequently ordered to produce the said certificates today 7th March 2018 in court.

Consequently, the witness was interposed and he is expected to continue his cross-examination today..