By Rohey Jadama

Mbemba Camara, a former National Intelligence Agency Officer, has told the Banjul High Court that what he earlier described as a “thing” lying down on a mattress at the NIA, was indeed Solo Sandeng.

PW13 said this before Justice Kumba Sillah Camara of the Banjul High Court in the ongoing trial of Mr. Yankuba Badjie and eight others. Readers can recall that PW13 has continuously referred to what was lying on the mattress as ‘the thing’.

The accused persons in the trial are Yankuba Badjie, Louis Gomez, former Deputy Director, Saikou Omar Jeng, former director of Operations, Baboucarr Sallah, Haruna Susso, Yusupha Jammeh, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang and they are standing trial on twenty-five counts ranging from Murder, causing grievous bodily harm, accessory, conspiracy to commit felony, fraudulently preparing a death certificate, forgery, making documents without authority, fabricating evidence, disobedience to statutory authority and abduction. The witness told the court that he later knew the one lying on the mattress was Solo Sandeng after he got information from the public; that Tamba Mansireh, the 7thaccused person, was a guard security, Sheikh Omar Jeng, 3rdaccused person was Director of Operations, Lamin Darboe the 8th accused person a Technical staff and Yusupha Jammeh, works at the NIA but doesn’t know the section where he works.

At this point the witness stepped out of the dock to identify them where they were seated and pointed at each of them.

The case adjourned to Monday 26th March 2018 at 1pm, for further hearing.