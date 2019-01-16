0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Nogoi Njie, a member of the Women’s Wing of the United Democratic Party (UDP), yesterday testified before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court.

The accused persons in the said case are Yankuba Badjie, the former Director General of the NIA, Sheikh Omar Jeng, the former Director of Operations, Baboucar Sallah, Haruna Suso, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang, all former officers of the said agency.

The 2nd accused person Louise Gomez, an ex-deputy director of the said agency, passed away in Government custody, during the course of the trial. However, Yusupha Jammeh, the 6th accused person was acquitted by the Court, upon the State’s application.

When the case was called, Lawyers Antouman AB Gaye, Yassin Senghore and Combeh Gaye, all appeared for the State, whereas Lawyer Emmanuel E. Chime appeared for Yankuba Badjie; Lawyer U Achibue appeared for the 6th and 9th accused persons and held brief for Lawyer Ibrahim Jallow for the 3rd accused person, and Sheikh Omar Jeng. Lawyer S. Fatty, from the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA) appeared for the 4th, 7th and 8th accused persons.

In her testimony, Njie said she was a businesswoman, but stopped business owing to her health condition. The 54-year-old told the Court that she was born on the same day Sir Dawda K. Jawara, an ex-president of the Gambia was inaugurated as the Prime Minister.

“I belong to the United Democratic Party and I am third in command at the Women’s Wing,” she said in response to Lawyer Antouman Gaye’s question of the political party she belonged to.

“Do you remember April 14th 2016, and can you please explain what happened?” asked Lawyer Gaye, the lead prosecutor.

“Yes. Before this day, Solo Sandeng, Lamin Cham, Lang Marong, the Chief Driver at State House and one Lamin Jatta, came to my home and told me about a supposed program to be held the following day, April 14. They asked me to go with some of my people to our bureau in Manjai, for the program,” she said.

She adduced that on that fateful day, they went to the UDP bureau and found that people were already assembled.

“We arrived late and found people already seated at the Bureau. We arrived there at around 8 in the morning,” she said.

At this juncture, the matter was adjourned to today for further continuation of hearing of Nogoi Njie at 1 pm.

Nogoi is the 26th prosecution witness in the ongoing criminal trial involving former Intelligence Chiefs who are standing trial on numerous offences ranging from conspiracy to commit felony, assault causing serious bodily harm, murder and making false documents amongst others. They all denied wrongdoing.