During the sitting of the 23rd January 2018, the Court continued watching the video containing the interviews of Fatoumatta Jawara and others.

It could be observed from the video that Lamin Jatta, Saderr Secka, Muhammed Juwara, Modou Touray, Baboucarr Gitteh, Kalilu Saidykhan, Bubacarr Jah, Kekuta Yarboe , Alagie Jammeh, Lasana Beyai, the late Lamin Marong(Alias Lang Marong), Fatou Camara and Fatoumatta Camara, answered to various questions from their interrogators. When the image of the late Lang Marong was shown in the video, family members wept and sobbed openly. An elderly woman and a man, had to excuse themselves from the courtroom to weep bitterly outside the courtroom. Loud screams could be heard from the video, when Lang Marong was interviewed.

Fatou Camara, one of the protestors was not able to sit on the chair that was provided for her, when she was being questioned. She could be seen mumbling and trembling while answering questions posed by interrogators. At this point Fatoumatta Jawara, now National Assembly Member for Tallinding Constituency, was seen in the video escorted by one man as she could not walk or stand up. She could be heard coughing, wheezing and leaning on the chair that was provided for her while answering the questions posed by her interrogators. She could be seen barely opening her eyes. When she was interrogated, a loud scream could be heard from her.

This video watch was the most emotional moment unprecedented in any courtroom, in the history of the country. Many could not hold their tears when they saw the state and condition of their loved ones in the video. As the video was played, the accused persons watched attentively, but Sheikh Omar Jeng could be seen wiping sweat from his face with a towel and bowing his head.

As the accused persons are being escorted to Mile Two Central Prisons, Family Members, Sympathizers and onlookers could be seen, booing them.

The case continues today 24th January 2018, at 12 noon for continuation of the video watch.