By Yankuba Jallow

Sheikh Tijan Camara, a civil servant working with the National Intelligence Agency now called SIS, gave testimony before the Banjul High Court, on the alleged torture of UDP protesters who took part in the April 14, 2016 demonstration.

Testifying before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara, the nineteenth prosecution witness (PW19), said he was enrolled in the Agency on the 14th May 2014 and works in D3 Unit of the Agency. Asked what is meant by D3 Unit, the witness replied that it is the unit that monitors all Security Units in the country; that he was deployed to the Banjul Patrol Team and were three in members of that team, namely Yusupha Jammeh (the Team Leader), Yankuba Jallow (their driver) and himself.

The witness adduced that he was on duty on the 14th April 2016; that he came to work between 7 and 8 am.

“I was on duties alongside my senior, Yusupha Jammeh and Yankuba Jallow, our driver. After completing our patrol in Banjul around 5 and 6pm, we decided to go to the Arch to relax and drink ‘ataya’ or green tea. Whilst we were at the Arch, Yusupha Jammeh’s phone rang. After receiving the call, he told me that our Director of Operations Sheikh Omar Jeng, called him that we should answer at the headquarters together with our vehicle with the registration number BJL 9813K. The vehicle is a white one with red lines on the sides,” he said.

At this juncture, the case was adjourned to today at 1pm for continuation of hearing of PW19.