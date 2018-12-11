0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow/Nelson Manneh

The remains of the body of the late Ebrima Solo Sandeng, was produced before the High Court, presided over by Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara.

The other items produced before the Court included a mattress and a bed sheet, 15 gloves, clothing, Solo Sandeng’s boxer (underwear), a trouser and a (long sleeve) shirt.

The 25th prosecution witness Superintendent Thomas Gomez, told the Court that he was the leader of the team that exhumed the remains of the body of the late Solo Sandeng; that he led the Court to the Banjul Mortuary for a locus visit, where the body of the late Solo Sandeng and other recovered items were kept.

“I want to believe that at the time of the disposal of the mattress, the bed sheet might have been used to cover the mattress,” Superintendent Thomas Gomez, the 25th prosecution witness told the Court.

“Do you recall the layer you recovered the bed sheet from?” asked Lawyer Yassin Senghore, a prosecuting officer.

The witness replied that he could not remember the layer it was recovered from. The mattress, the 15 gloves, bed sheet and other clothing recovered, were tendered and marked as exhibits. The late Solo Sandeng was the ring leader of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), who protested against the Government of former president Yahya Jammeh.

The accused persons in the trial are Yankuba Badjie, the former director of the Agency, Sheih Omar Jeng, Baboucar Sallah, Haruna Suso, Tamba Masireh and Lamin Lang Sanyang. Louis Gomez, the former deputy director of the Agency, passed away whilst under State custody.

The accused persons face charges on 25 Counts of murder, conspiracy to murder and torture, amongst others. They were all employees of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).