By Nelson Manneh

Fatoumatta Jawara of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and National Assembly Member for Tallinding Constituency, yesterday February 19th 2019, told the Banjul High Court that she spent eight months in custody, before she was released; that she was released on the 8th of December 2019.

Jawara is the 28th prosecution witness in the ongoing criminal trial of former intelligence Chiefs on numerous offences ranging from conspiracy to commit felony, assault causing serious bodily harm, murder and making false documents, amongst others. They all denied wrongdoing.

The accused persons are Yankuba Badjie, an ex-director of the NIA, Sheikh Omar Jeng, an ex-director of operations, Baboucar Sallah, Haruna Suso, Tamba Mansareh, Lamin Darboe, and Lamin Lang Sanyang, all former officers of the former intelligence outfit in the Jammeh administration. The 2nd accused person Louise Gomez, an ex-deputy director of the said agency, passed away in Government custody, during the course of the trial. However, Yusupha Jammeh, the 6th accused person was acquitted by the Court, upon the state’s application.

In her testimony, Jawara said when they were put in the cell at NIA headquarters, the door of the cell was only opened when the officers want to give them food; that she cannot recall but spent about two weeks in the cell, before they were transferred to the Mile II prisons; that they did not receive any medical attention when they were at the NIA.

Jawara told the Court that from Mile II, they were then transferred to the Janjangbureh prisons. She said what she was wearing prior to her detention, was given to one of the inmates who was had nothing to wear at Mile II prisonS, and her wrapper was given to one of her Lawyers.

“Will you be able to recognize the wrapper when shown to you?” asked prosecutor Y Senghor.

The witness responded in the positive. The wrapper was then shown to her which she identified as her own. This was tendered and marked as exhibited M. Showing the wrapper to the witness, the Prosecutor asked her what the marks on the wrapper were. PW 28 said that the marks was the injury stains and blood from the bleeding she sustained; that the marks were not on the wrapper prior to her arrest and she came to see them when she regained consciousness at NIA headquarters; that the wrapper was with those marks when it was given to her Lawyer. Jawara said apart from exhibit M, she had other clothes which were bought for her by Sheik Omar Jeng; that two cloths were bought for her, two for Nogoi Njie and two for Fatou Camara.

“If you see Sheik Omar Jeng and Lamin Sanyang will you be able to recognize them?” asked the Prosecutor Y Senghour.

The witness responded in the positive. She then left the podium and went to identify them.

She identified the two by pointing at them. She first pointed at Lamin Sanying the 9th accused person and then Sheik Omar Jeng, the 3rd accused person.

Jawara said at Mile Two Prisons, they did not have access to family members and were not allowed the place used by other detainees when they started allowing their family members to meet them; that they were taken to a place where their family members will be at a distance and the officer will be listening to their conversation.

The witness said she never received any medical attention when removed from Mile II prisons; that she does not receive her normal health up to now; that she still feels pain on her back, sides, and endure sleepless night; that she easily forgets and always recall what happened to her in vivid images; that she cannot sit alone for a long time.

During her cross-examination, the witness said she cannot recall the lawyer her wrapper was given to; that she cannot also recall the date, month, but it was in the year 2016.

The matter was then adjoined to today February 20th 2019, for the continuation of the cross-examination of PW 28, at 1 pm.