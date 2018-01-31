5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rohey Jadama

Defence Lawyers Ibrahim Jallow and S. Fatty, yesterday 30thJanuary 2018, quizzed Mr. Assan Badjie, the eight prosecution witness (PW8), in the ongoing trial against the former Director General of the NIA and eight others, before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara.

The accused persons are Yankuba Badjie, the former Director General, Louis Gomez, former Deputy Director, Saikou Omar Jeng (alias Sir Jeng), the former director of Operations, Haruna Susso, Yusupha Jammeh, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe, Baboucarr Sallah, and Lamin Lang Sanyang.

They are jointly facing twenty-five charges ranging from multiple counts of murder, causing grievous harm, conspiracy to commit felony, accessory, forgery, making a document without authority, disobedience to statutory duty among others. All accused persons denied culpability to the charges levied against them.

During his cross-examination of PW8, Lawyer Jallow asked the witness whether he (the witness) told the court that he didn’t see any of the accused persons featured in the video and the witness responded in the positive. “It is also correct that you have not seen any of the accused persons doing anything to anybody?” No, Sir. I have not seen anybody,” responded the witness.

Responding to questions from Lawyer Fatty, defence counsel for the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th accused persons during cross-examination, the witness told the court that he conducted only one interview and was present throughout the interview; that the interview started at around 8pm. When asked by Barrister Fatty to tell the court the names of those posing questions to the UDP demonstrators in the video, the witness responded that those posing the questions were Lamin Ceesay and Kebba Secka; that he did not see any of the accused persons where the interview was held.

“Mr. Badjie do you know anything about the demise of Solo Sandeng?” asked Lawyer Fatty. “No, Sir”, replied PW8.

“Did you see any of the accused persons flogging or beating any of those people?” asked Lawyer Fatty. “No Sir, I have not seen any of them,” responded the witness.

“Mr Badjie after making the video, who did you hand it over to?” asked Lawyer Fatty. “My Officer Commanding, Baboucarr Njie,” replied the witness.

“It is correct that it has not been under your custody since the time you handed it over to your boss?” asked Lawyer Fatty. “No Sir,” answered the witness.

At this stage, Lawyer Fatty told the court that that will be all for PW8. When Lawyer Dayo, defence Attorney for the 6th accused person was asked whether he has questions for the witness, he told the Court that the question he wanted to ask were asked and as a result he has no question.

At this point Lawyer Gaye told the court that they have another witness called Kebba Secka. The said witness came and entered the witness box, but Lawyer Mene applied for a short adjournment on the premise that he was served with an additional witness statement in court and needed time to read it and prepare for the witness. There was no objection from the prosecution team.

Consequently, the trial judge adjourned the case to today 31st January 2018 at 12 noon for Kebba Secka (PW9) to testify.