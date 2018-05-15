0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Quasy Mendy, Leon Gomez and Bakary Jammeh, three accused persons in the trial of the eight NIA officers, have filed an application for bail, before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court.

Defence Lawyer Sheriff Kumba Jobe for the three accused persons, moved the motion and told the Court that the matter needs to be treated with urgency, looking at the nature of the case.

State Council M. Senghore, said he was not briefed about the case and requested for time from the Court, to consult the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP).

The matter was adjourned to Monday May 21st 2018, at 1:30pm, for further hearing.

Readers could recall that the three are among eight NIA officers charged at the Lower Court in Banjul on two counts of conspiracy to murder, which case was transferred to the High Court for lack of jurisdiction of the Magistrate Court to hear the case.

The matter is currently before Justice Sainabou Cisse-Wadda, of the Banjul High Court.