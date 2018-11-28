0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lamin Fatty

In the ongoing caste issue in some communities in the Upper River Region (URR), Samba Nana Trawalleh who is prominent in the caste scuffle in Garawol which saw the death of one Muhamadou Ceesay otherwise called Haji Mariama in the village, has appeared before Magistrate Jabang of the Basse Magistrate Court.

Samba, who made his first appearance in court yesterday is charged with threatening violence contrary to the Criminal Code, to which he pleaded not guilty. He is accused by one Ali Ceesay of attacking him sometime on 17 November 2018, at around 7:30am. In his testimony, Ali said he was sent by his father to buy bread and on his way, he found samba lying at the Bantaba. He added that as he passed Samba, he could sense something. He explained that on his return from the shop on his motorbike, Samba took a stick and wanted to attack him (Ali Ceesay) and he (Ali Ceesay) increased his speed. He adduced that when he arrived home, he reported the matter to his father, who in turn, reported the matter to the Fatoto Police Station.

Samba was shown a stick to identify, but denied using a stick against anyone. Magistrate Jabang asked Samba if he had any questions for Ali Ceesay and he responded that he cannot say anything until he sees his lawyer.

At this stage, the case was adjourned till the 13 December, 2018, for further hearing.

Meanwhile the trial of three others from Garawol for common assault at the magistrates court will continue today.