By Kebba AF Touray

Senegalese athletic club ASFA have finished in first position in the debut edition of the Senegambia Run for Integration championship.

The three-day competition beginning 18th to 20th January 2019 from the TransGambia Bridge at Farafenni, wrapped up in Dakar, Senegal’s administrative capital.

ASFA were the sole Senegalese outfit while the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), West Coast Region (WRC), Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), Gambia Police Force and Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) comprised the sides from the Smiling Coast.

Kicking off at Farafenni, day-one teed off with a 92km then to Kaolack for the first-leg before a 110km race followed on day two at Mbour with a further 97km at Dakar to end the show.

At the end of the 300 kilometers race, ASFA came out first, GAF sneaking in at second with GPF occupying the third-place while WCR sailed at fourth as KMC and Gambian Tourism Board occupied fifth and sixth positions respectively with GRA at seventh.

ASFA bagged a giant trophy as the winners, GAF and GPF each went home with trophies as second and third finishers.

According to the authorities of the two states, the championship demonstrate the long standing relations between The Gambia and Dakar, as such will go a long way in cementing the cordial relations between them.