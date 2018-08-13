0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s Football president Lamin Kabba Bajo is due to appear before the country’s upper court, it has emerged.

The Football House’s head is expected to appear along with some members of his executives.

The development comes after they were served with summonses on the back of an appeal lodged against them by Kabba’s rival for the GFF presidency Malick N.K. Sillah’s camp.

This followed after Football House’s electoral body rejected five of Sillah’s members’ nomination papers for the forthcoming GFF congress.

According to the committee, the dropped five namely Essa Jallow, Ms. Mariama Jobarteh, Musa K Jawara, Abdoulie Njie and Kabba Ceesay gave false information to the body – a thing Team Sillah and his backers refuted and slammed as a ploy to block them from contesting in the slated 18th August congress.

The appellants’ move to resort to the courts came as little surprise after they initially hinted they would, if possible, exhaust all means to fight the electoral commission’s verdict including instituting legal action.

Last week Thursday a meeting was convened by the Sports ministry together with the feuding camps in football over finding a common ground to the stand-off.

The Gambia Football Federation, on the heel of this news, issued a dispatch urging for calm and quoted few portions of the entity’s constitution arguing it frowns upon members taking to the courts to resolve disputes.