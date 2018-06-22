0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

The Inspector General of police Landing Kinteh, has resigned from his position barely one year after his appointment as IGP by President Barrow.

The resignation came in the aftermath of recent happenings between the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) and the people of Faraba Banta and the unanimous call by Deputies for his resignation together with the Minister of the Interior and the Director of the State Intelligence Service. The Faraba Banta incident left three people dead and ten injured.

Police spokesperson Superintendent David Kujabi, confirmed the resignation of the Inspector General of Police to this reporter in the morning of Thursday, June 21st 2018.

Mr Kinteh was appointed on the 22nd of June 2017 and resigned twenty four hours short of one year after his appointment. He took over from his predecessor, former IGP Sonko, one of the longest serving IGPs during the Jammeh era.

Earlier, on Tuesday June 19th, Kinteh was part of those who had close door meetings with the National Assembly, together the Vice President and the Minister of the Interior.

Members of the National Assembly Wednesday moved a motion to condemn the killings of innocent protesters in Faraba Banta.

Some of the interventions of members of the National Assembly was for the IGP to be sacked together with the Minister of the Interior and the Director of the SIS.

Prior to his appointment, Kinteh held positions within the GPF and the UN system. He joined the police as a Cadet Officer and rose through the ranks to his present appointment as IGP, a position he held until his resignation.

President Adama Barrow has accepted the resignation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Landing Kinteh, according to a press release from the Office of the President.