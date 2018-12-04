0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

It may sound just to say that a person who kills should be killed. However, it is also difficult to accept that one’s parent should accept the job of being a killer of killers.

This is why life imprisonment is considered by all those who do not want any human being to hold the post of a killer of killers to be the severest punishment for committing murder. Foroyaa will conduct a voice pop to find out who would want to have the job of a killer of killers or wish a parent to have such a job.