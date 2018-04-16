0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nelson Manneh

Mr. Alieu Momar Njie, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), on Friday 13th April 2018, asserted that voters should understand the importance of Councilors and of voting in Local Government Elections (LGEs); that councilors are the people who will be responsible for the major problems that they face at the grass root level.

Chairman Njie said by looking at the results of the LGE, it shows that the people who did not vote are more than those that voted.

“Voters should understand the importance of voting for these Councilors because of their importance which includes the grass root development” he said.

Chairman Njie urged voters to turn out in large numbers in the coming Mayoral and Chairpersons election schedule to take place on the 12th day of May 2018.

To those candidates who were not fortunate to win, Chairman Njai said ‘in any election there must be a winner and a loser’.

He urged them to take it in good faith and continue to foster peace and tranquility among themselves.

He continued to thank both the internal and external bodies that have taken part in the election observation process and other election duties.

He thanked the UNDP and other partners who joined hands with them to make the election a success.