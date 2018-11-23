0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving AFC Tubize. His time there wasn’t much fruitful after spending most of his moments on the treatment table.

The Scorpion’s on- and-off the pitch pattern somewhat thwarted his growth after he joined from SV Roeselare.

Sawaneh, who once courted the interest of Utrecht, St Etienne and Bayer Leverkusen, becomes the third ever Gambian to sign for SK Lierse if he impresses after Mustapha Jarju and Assan Jatta – Bierhorff.

Ibou was one-time the most sought-after gem in Belgian football in the 2011-2012 season when he netted 19 season goals, one shy of equaling eventual golden boot winner DR Congo Mbokani.