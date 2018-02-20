0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has commended Gambian authorities for making headway into the country’s reform agenda. Mr. Chambas who has concluded a three-day visit to Banjul, held talks with the Vice-President Madam Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, representatives of the Inter-Party Committee, UN Chiefs in Banjul etc.

In a statement from UNOWAS office summarizing his engagements in Banjul, it is indicated that Mr. Chambas commended Gambian authorities for the launch of the National Development Plan (NDP) on the 6th February 2018 and the articulation of the next step towards its implementation. “He welcomed the passing of the laws establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, a National Human Rights Commission and a Constitutional Review Commission in December 2017,” he said in the statement.

The statement added that Mr. Chambas commended Government for preparing the ground for the selection of the members of the various Commissions as well as to call on Gambians to fully participate in the transitional justice and constitutional reform processes.

The statement said Mr. Chambas encouraged Gambians to work hand in hand in order to bring about peace and prosperity to the country.

As per the statement, the objective of the visit was to renew the UN’s engagement to support the authorities of The Gambia in their efforts towards the implementation of new and vital reforms.