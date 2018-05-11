0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Fatoumatta K Jallow

Mustapha Njie (Papa) Njie, another Independent Mayoral Candidate for Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), promises to remap the Municipality to the Commercial capital that ‘we’ all want and further said that with the new democratic dispensation, there is prospect for the future of the Municipality. “If elected, KMC will operate efficiently. I will ensure a KMC that respects time and the tax payers and honour the workers. I will transform the KMC to its best”.

Njie added that people who endorsed his candidature have not withdrawn but instead, joined him as a team, to have a stronger force to move forward and pursue the agenda of remapping the KMC. He thanked Aboucarr Jeng, Pa Coker, Gibe Saidy, Assan Martin and Fatima Sarr; that they all came together to pursue a common objective to put forward, including other political parties like the NCP, PPP and former Mayor Lie Conteh’s Team.

Njie said KMC has lacked behind in development because of party led influences on previous Mayors; that as Independent candidate, his allegiance is to the people and will listen to them to see how best to develop the Municipality.

He remarked, “The Bakoteh dumpsite has been a major threat. Waste management in particular has been a major problem in the Municipality. However, if elected, I plan to implement a recycling policy by privatizing sanitation or give a contract on waste collection and disposal, by working with existing and new waste disposal micro entrepreneurs and create micro-entrepreneur toilet businesses, to improve public toilet service. I will implement trash collection to cash schemes using recycling incentives and train personnel on landfill management for a sustainable waste management system”.

He thanked the people of KMC for their continued support and urged them to come out and vote for him on May 12th, to make change.