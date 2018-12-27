0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Each political party has a constitution which is binding to all who subscribe to it. Hence if all members abide by the provisions of their constitution, there should be a smooth transfer of power from one group to another.

It is the duty of the IEC to receive the constitutions and lists of officers of political parties. It is therefore in the interest of all political parties not to allow the IEC to interfere in party matters by inviting it to do so as a result of division.