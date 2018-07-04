9 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The availability of seeds, fertiliser and farm equipment at affordable prices and in sufficient quantity are of major concern to farmers who wish to produce crops in large quantities in order to meet their needs. The rainy season has just started and these issues have become urgent.

These are some of the issues that the new Minister of Agriculture will be confronted with upon assuming office.

Foroyaa will continue to closely monitor the situation and keep the public informed accordingly.