QUESTION OF THE DAY

It is four days to the 53rd anniversary as what is referred to as day of independence. As Gambia is going through a transition many people could be waiting to hear what the president has to say. The new year was expected to give rise to a new message as the presidency works to separate party and state in the governance of the country. As an independent candidate holding the highest office in the land the opportunity should be taken to bring the nation together so that each Gambian will be able to take ownership of the country and its government.

Alienation only brings division, accommodation promotes unity. Foroyaa is waiting to see what type of message will be delivered.