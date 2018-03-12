0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The government has indicated that NAWEC owes nine billion dalasis. How is government going to pay the nine billion dalasis? NAWEC sells electricity but government collects taxes and the non-tax revenues collected is derived from payments made by the people for services rendered by government departments and public enterprises. It is therefore strange that NAWEC which has a greater competence in paying its debts through proper management is now going to be open to privatisation while the government assumes another debt burden without any visible means of paying.

Foroyaa will conduct more investigation to shed more light on the arrangement.