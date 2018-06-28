64 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

There are rumours that many tractors of the Jammeh era have been taken from people but no one seems to be doing an inventory to keep record of their number and secure them until the Commission gives its recommendation. The option is also not taken to unfreeze them and monitor their use whilst the Commission carries out its investigation so that the farmers would benefit from their use during the current rainy season. Foroyaa will try to find out who is in charge of these tractors and what they intend to do with them.