QUESTION OF THE DAY

All eyes are open as the IEC struggles to come up with a final decision on the rejection of the candidature of Amadou Susso in the chairperson contest for the Basse Area Council.

This issue is not about Amadou Susso. It is about setting precedents that can have catastrophic effect on future elections. Public officers take oath to carry out their duty without fear or favour, affection or ill will. Hence the IEC should come to its conclusion with speed and issue a press release that would explain the basis of their decision.

We wish to emphasise that section 26 is a fundamental right and the high court has jurisdiction to safeguard and enforce observance of fundamental rights. The Ecowas Court is also there to safeguard fundamental rights. The street is not the answer.