0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Speculation are rife that The Gambia is about to exploit its oil potential. Some have even started to count the chicken before the eggs are hatched.

The President has given his opinion to the National Assembly and no one should go on with speculation. He said that major international companies have indicated interest in exploring and commercialising the oil potential of the Country. First there must be licensing of Blocks A2 and A5 before an exploration well could be drilled.

In short, if the President’s speech is to go by even an exploration well has not been drilled to confirm what is available in oil (hydrocarbon) resources. Hence drilling for commercialsation is yet to be.