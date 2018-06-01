5 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The problem with Gambian salaries is that they are far below the cost of living of many public servants. Those who are supposed to live middle income lives will buy ‘sadam’ at D1500 and a kilo of beef steak D250 per day (or its equivalent in terms of fish). Condiments plus breakfast and dinner will amount to D200 per day. With electricity costing D3000 per month, and petrol D1000 per week, this would amount to a total of D22,000 a month.

This excludes other expenses. How many people can live middle income lives? Poverty is the order of the day. We should not romanticize the situation. We should acknowledge the hardship of our people and work to do something about it.