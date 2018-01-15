0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray and Adama Ceesay

An attack by a Hippo has claimed the life of a young lady called Aida Ndurr.

The sad event occurred on the 8th day of January 2018 in the CRR North village of Lamin koto, in the Sami Koto District.The deceased Aida Ndurr and boat captain Ablie Njie were on mission at the Bao Bolong.

Narrating the incident, Mr. Lamin Jorbateh, the Director of Sensending Camp, said they came to know about the incident when they heard the boat Captain Ablie Njie, shouting; that they rushed to the scene and upon their arrival, found out that Aida Ndurr had already drowned. He said they collaborated with the Gambia Navy and Fishermen in the area and mounted an intensive search in the river and were able to find the corpse of the late Aida on Thursday 11th of January 2018. “Aida Ndurr was a pious Muslim dedicated to her work and had respect for all”, he said

He said the recovered corpse was taken to the Bassang Major Hospital on Thursday 11th January, where the deceased was confirmed dead and was laid to rest the same day at 9:30PM in Lamin Koto Village. Mr. Jobarteh appealed to the Wildlife Department to help control the menace of the Hipos within the CRR region to avert future reoccurrences.

Usman Ndurr, an Uncle of the deceased and other family members who went to witness the burial of their beloved relative, expressed solemn grief about the incident, describing it as unfortunate. They described the deceased as a hardworking and pious Muslim with good character, who had the welfare of her family at heart; that her purpose of going to Lamin koto was to get decent gainful employment and fend for her family.

Mamudu Kanyi, host of the departed soul, expressed similar sentiments and prayed for Allah to shower His blessings and mercy on the young lady describing the incident as tragic, and further describing the late Aida as a pious Muslim, who was not only respectful to her elders but very dedicated to duty and hardworking.