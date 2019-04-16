0 SHARES Share Tweet

A high-level delegation from the U.S. Department of State will visit The Gambia this week (April 15-19) to support the progress made in transitional justice, human rights, and building democracy, states a release from the US Embassy in Banjul.

The delegation comprises officials from State Department’s Office of Global Criminal Justice and the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

During their visit, the delegation will meet with the Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubacarr Ba Tambadou, senior officials from the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC), and representatives of local human rights organizations and victims’ groups. The delegation will gain insights into the various steps and processes taken to strengthen transitional justice and progress on supporting victims.

The media release added that the delegation will attend hearings of the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission to demonstrate the U.S. support for the TRRC’s important role in ensuring accountability and justice, promoting democracy and good governance, and preventing future abuses.

According to the release, the United States Government provides financial assistance to support victims in order for them to effectively participate in human rights, transitional justice, and democracy building initiatives.

It added, “The visit by the delegation demonstrates the U.S. recognition that The Gambia is at a critical moment in its history and will encourage The Gambian government and citizens to continue to fully support the transitional justice process, with an emphasis on supporting victims and remaining on a positive course in the path to further building a free and democratic society.”

“The United States Government remains committed to supporting democracy, justice, and respect for human rights in The Gambia. “