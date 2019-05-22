By Louise Jobe

The Banjul High Court has quashed the Kombo South District Tribunal’s decision in the case involving the Nambara Family of Sanyang Village and the people of ‘Deya’ village in the Kombo South District.

‘Deya’ like a few other communities have been threatened eviction by the Sheriff’s Division of the High in executing the judgment of the District Tribunal on the 30th of November 2016 against the people of ‘Deya’.

The people of ‘Deya’ village have been issued a notice of eviction by the Sherriff Division. The people of ‘Deya’ on the 21st May 2019 through their Counsel, A.J. Njie made an exparte application for the High Court to issue an order of certiorari to quash the judgment of the District Tribunal.

The Judge in her ruling granted the application and quashed the judgment. The case is adjourned to Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 11:30 am.