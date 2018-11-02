0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gambia High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, H.E. Ebraima Manneh, recently presented his Letters of Credence to President Julius Maada Bio, at State House in Freetown.

High Commissioner Manneh said Sierra Leone and The Gambia have enjoyed fruitful relations dating back to the colonial era.

He said the two countries have a lot in common, especially in culture, which he cherished so much. He noted that many Gambians are in Sierra Leone, especially in pursuit of education.

High Commissioner Manneh expressed his appreciation to President Bio and his new administration for introducing the free quality education programme, adding that education is the foundation for development.

He promised to use his office to further deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Over the years, there has been a notable increase in the presence of Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia and Gambians in Sierra Leone. I am convinced, therefore, that there is a huge scope for formal cooperation in several areas like education, tourism, cultural exchanges, fisheries, health among others for the benefit of the two counties.

“I have followed keenly the recent ECOWAS meeting held in Lome and the role you played in the deliberations of that august body. Despite being your maiden attendance, your performance was remarkable.

“I have no doubt that your effective participation, zeal and the seriousness you have shown at the summit of our sub-regional body will continue to be recognised by your peers,” High Commissioner Manneh noted.

President Bio in response, said: “I welcome you to our country. You are here to strengthen the bond between our countries; and while you are here, rest assured of my government’s support.”

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad