By Louise Jobe

Isatou Kandeh a resident of Kombo Babylon village, narrated her situation to this reporter, following the disaster caused by Tuesday’s heavy rains of the 18th September 2018, which led to the collapse of her house.

Isatou said she has lost clothing and the rest of her household items including rice; that their beds, tables, chairs and other household items were destroyed by the falling blocks and buried; that she is the only person taking responsibility of her household feeding and family’s support, since she lost her husband two months ago. “We cannot do anything as women.”

Isatou said she is appealing through the media to look for support from people; that she lives with ten people in the compound who are all under her responsibility; that she relies on firewood business to support herself and her dependents.

Anybody who wants to assist Isatou can call: 4380885.