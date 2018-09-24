1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Alimou Jallow a resident of Nema-Alkali, last Saturday September 22, walked into Foroyaa’s Office, to seek for assistance to rebuild his house that has been partially brought down by the recent heavy rains.

Jallow said he is not blessed with a child and is living only with his wife; that last week’s the rains, brought down a good part of his house and do not have anywhere to live; that all their belongings are kept in the part of the house that has not fallen, for safe keeping.

“God did not bless me with any child and I am without a helper who will assist me, rebuild my house. Am living with my wife alone and we strive to put food on the table, at this age of our lives,” he said.

Jallow said during the night he does not sleep in fear of rubbers.

Fatoumatta Binta Sowe, wife of Jallow who accompanied the husband, said they have no hope of rebuilding their house, without people’s help, because of poverty.

“I work as launderer, taking cloths from people to wash them. When I am paid, this is what I use with my husband to put food on the table,” she narrated.

Fatoumatta said she is not blessed with a child; that this is why they are going through some difficulties in life.

The family is call on philanthropists, Government and NGOs, to come to their aid. Anyone who wants to give a helping hand to the Jallow Family, can reach them on the following number: 3053734 or ‘Foroyaa’ on 4380885.