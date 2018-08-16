190 SHARES Share Tweet

By Fatoumatta K Jallow

The Minister of Health Dr. IsatouTouray, on Tuesday August 14th 2018, visited Central Medical Stores (CMS), in Kotu, to familiarise herself of the various sectors under her Ministry and to know the situation at hand at the CMS. Dr. Isatou Touray said the reason for her visit was to see what was available, so that she will be better informed, apart from the reports presented to her, and to know the challenges her Ministry faces and how to improve on them.

“I have visited different health facilities in the country. I am yet to visit the Greater Banjul Area but will do soon because as the Minister, I have to be proactive to get first-hand information, so that we will engage constructively, in moving the health care system forward,’’ she said; that she will go as long as necessary, to make sure that peoples’ need for proper and adequate health care, is addressed; that they are here for the people, and will work in the best interest of the country.

Officers at the CMS, disclose their main challenges and suggested for every region to have a mini truck to transport drugs.

Director of National Pharmaceutical Services Babading Sabally, said seventeen containers of drugs arrived last June to date, which will serve the country till 2020; that they have antibiotic drugs and others, meaning that nobody should be asked to buy drugs outside because they are available, together with other live saving drugs.

In response to the Minister’s question on the blood bags, Sabally said this has been sentimentalize on social media. Dr. Touray urge the responsible personnel to clarify to the general public regarding the issue of the blood bank; that it has gone to the extent that blood bags were finish.

Sabally said that at the CMS, the principle is on efficiency, accountability and transparency; that they are accountable to the general public and as a result doing what they call proactive supply management, to monitor drugs that are about to finish and to get it before it is completely finish; that there was no point in time that any life was in danger concerning blood in the country; that what happens is when stock is critically low, they come with strategies.

Sabally urge people to stop politicising health issues. “We will do everything to ensure that strategic and lifesaving items are available at all times,” he concluded.