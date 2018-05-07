0 SHARES Share Tweet



By Mustapha Jallow

The headless body of an infant female was found dumped in a Street in Kotu on Friday May 4th, Police Spokesman Superintendent David Kujabi, can confirm.

According to Superintendent Kujabi, the headless body was taken to the mortuary at the Edward Francis Small Teaching hospital in Banjul, for post mortem.

“Investigation is ongoing as a post mortem will be conducted today, to ascertain the cause of death and why the head was severed from the body of the infant,” he told this reporter.