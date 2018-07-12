3 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa will make enquiries from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs whether the IEC is being treated as a government department. Section 43(3) of the Constitution emphasises that the IEC should not be under the direction or control of any government authority. It states:

“In the exercise of its functions under this Constitution or any other law, the Commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.”

This is why the budget under section 44 is not due for review by the executive but should be delivered to the National Assembly without alteration.

Hence one does not expect the IEC to be treated like a government department and the IEC Chairman should resist any attempt to encroach on the independence of the institution. Only external auditing authorities or tribunals could hold the IEC accountable to the dictates of law and proper procedure. Foroyaa will investigate to find out whether any authority is encroaching on how the IEC carries out its administration.