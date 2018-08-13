2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The government claims to be different in one respect, that it will adhere to the rule of law. Foroyaa has received information regarding the termination of the services of many Alkalos and Chiefs without adherence to the dictates of the Constitution or the Local Government Act. It had sought appointment with the previous Minister Mr Lamin Dibba to seek clarification and the appointments kept being deferred until he was removed from the post and assigned another portfolio.

Foroyaa would now like the new Minister to look into the issues of unlawful termination of Alkalos and Chiefs. Foroyaa will approach the new minister for clarification on this matter.