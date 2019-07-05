QUESTION OF THE DAY

The existing registered political parties are as follows: APRC, GAP, GDC, GMC, GPDP, NCP, NRP, PPP, PDOIS and UDP. They are ten political parties. NCP is currently suspended.

According to the IEC, no other party is yet to be registered. People should therefore stop the speculation and contact the IEC directly to gather correct information. Many forms may have been collected with the intension to register political parties. However, unless the IEC announces that a party has met all the requirements of registration and has announced the registration of the party, we cannot say that such party has been registered.

Foroyaa will keep the public informed on the registration of any new political party.