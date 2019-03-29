0 SHARES Share Tweet

Source Goal.com– With just three months to go before 2019 Afcon kicks off, there have been concerns about the pitch conditions of some stadiums

Chairman of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Local Organising Committee (LOC) Hany Abo Rida is optimistic Egypt will not be found wanting in their hosting of the tournament.

Egypt is the first country to organize an expanded 24-team Afcon and won hosting rights five months before the start of the tournament.

With the Egyptian Premier League ending a few weeks before Afcon kicks off on June 21, the biggest worry so far has been the already dire state grass in some stadiums.

But Rida has moved in to quash the pitch worries across the six designated match venues, insisting Egypt will deliver “an exceptionally successful tournament.”

“Of course, time is of the essence especially in technical issues the pitch of a stadium. But Egypt is a great country with huge capabilities to host the tournament in an acceptable and amazing manner,” Rida told Cafonline.

“With support from the Egyptian Government at all levels and the determination of sporting community coupled with a LOC team of experience and youth, I’m very optimistic that Egypt will organize an exceptionally successful tournament.

The organizing committee works 24/7 to prepare for the tournament and we promise to produce the best ever tournament regarding the organization, hosting and hospitality. We hope this will be accompanied by a good performance from Egypt’s national team and that they will be crowned champions at the end.”

The poor drainage system was witnessed in some stadiums at the last edition in Gabon following heavy rains.

Rida also marked as green other hosting aspects that include training facilities, hotels, and transport infrastructure. Security has also been another worry in Egypt although there was no comment from Rida on the issue.