0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia midfielder Hamza Barry has been recently accorded a 27 minute run-in what was his first game for Croatian Premier League club Hajduk Split after spending the last two months out injured.

The 24-year-old came on as a replacement for teammate Palaversa in the second-half at the Stadio Poljud as they triumphed over strugglers and second-from-bottom Istra 1961 3-1 in a behind closed doors game.

Hamza picked up the knock during a game which culminated into an injury resulting to a ligament problem.

Examinations conducted by club doctors revealed extent of the abrasion, sidelining the playmaker for weeks.

The development at the time meant Hadjduk doing without the West Ham United transfer target including Gambia whom he has not featured for since his decision to snub a call-up for the tie against Algeria.