0 SHARES Share Tweet

On 29 September, 2018 Halifa Sallah addressed a group of young Gambian intellectuals assembled at the American Corner situated at the Commium building on Kairaba Avenue in The Gambia on the issue of Migration. Now he is to address a multi-cultural gathering assembled in Stuttgart, Germany on the same issue.

Foroyaa will continue to follow the events and keep the public informed on this pertinent subject. It is just this past week that Mr Mbaye Ndiaye, a Senegalese national brought the bodies of the following for burial: Alassana Darboe, Musa Touray and Alhaji Ceesay. Migration is an issue worth putting t the top of the discussion agenda.