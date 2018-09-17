0 SHARES Share Tweet

STATEHOUSE, BANJUL, 14th September 2018 – The general public is hereby informed, that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, acting under the provisions of Section 167 (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has decided to relieve Mr. Habib Drammeh of his appointment as Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, with effect from Friday, 14th September 2018. He would be redeployed to the Foreign Service.

Meanwhile, in accordance with Section 168 of the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia, President Barrow has appointed Mr. Ebrima O. Camara, as Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service with effect from 14th September 2018.