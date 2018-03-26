8 SHARES Share Tweet

By Hatab Nyang / Louis Jobe

Information received from Gunjur, indicates that the youth of the town unearthed the Golden Lead Fishmeal Factory waste pipe that was buried in sandy beach towards the oceans to discharge waste coming from the factory.

Dr. Amadou Scattred Janneh, a native of Gunjur said they know that the Factory’s pipe disposes all the harmful waste water coming from the factory into the sea; that efforts and attempts to engage them and the NEA did not bear fruit and they had to do it by themselves. Dr. Janneh said months after months with negotiation without any thing happening, they decided to give Golden Lead Fishmeal factory One week Ultimatum that expired on Wednesday and they decided to came to the beach to remove the pipe. He said they finally removed it on Wednesday. Dr. Janneh said he is not afraid of the consequences.

Mama Kaddy Bayo based in Sweden, said “the people of Gunjur are all in one boat in this problem; that they the ones who decided to remove this pipe to end the environmental damage that has already been done in their town and environs; that this information of the fishmeal factory polluting our sea has been circulating everywhere; that this is why we formed Gunjur Development Association (GDA), to tackle this problem”.

Lamin Jassey, an environmentalist residing in Gunjur said it is necessary for them to stand for ‘their environment’ because a better environment means a better life; that it’s been a year they’ve been speaking to the authorities of the Factory to unearth their waste pipe from the sea; that a notice was sent to them (Chinese Factory) to remove the pipe or they will remove it; that all concerned authorities were informed including the Alkalo of the town, to no avail.

Jassey said they did what they are supposed to do as citizens of their town; that no one will come to develop their town and no one should equally come and destroy it for them.

Most people said “itching of the skin and pimples are common with those who regularly bathe in the waters around the vicinity of where the waste pipe empty’s its contents”.