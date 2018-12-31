0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe / Hatab Nyang

The Brikama Magistrate’s Court has on Thursday freed former information Minister Scattred Janneh and five others after it held that the defendants have no case to answer.

The criminal case between the Inspector General of Police and defendants Alhagie B ojang, Omar Darboe, Ousman Sanneh, Lamin Jassey, Foday Karl Darboe and Amadou Scattered Janneh, was brought to Court by police after they arrested and charged the six environmentalists for the alleged removal of waste disposal pipes used by the Golden Lead Fishmeal Processing Plant to dispose waste into the sea.

When the Case was called, Sgt. Jarju appeared for the IGP whilst lawyer Lamin J Darboe was absent.

According to the particulars of offence, the six conspired to commit felony contrary to Section 368 the Criminal Code Cap 1001/ Volume 111, Revised Laws of the Gambia 2009.

According to the statement of offence on Count 2, Alagie Bojang and 5 others on or about the 22nd day of March 2018 at Gunjur village in Kombo South, in the West Coast Region of the Gambia, conspired amongst themselves to commit a felony, therein to wit and wilfully damage the waste discharged pipes of Golden Lead Import and Export Company Limited, thereby committed an offence.

On Count 3 the statement of offence indicate punishment for malicious injury in general, contrary to Section 312 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 1001, Volume 111 Laws of the Gambia 2009.

According to this count, Alagie Bojang and 5 others, on or about the 22 day of March 2018 in Gunjur in Kombo South of the West Coast Region of the Gambia, wilfully and unlawfully damaged the waste discharged pipes valued at fifty thousand United States Dollars, property of Golden Lead Import and Export Company Limited, thereby committed an offence.