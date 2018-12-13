0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dr. Faal said incentive mechanisms is one key component of the project, meant to support existing plants operating in the country, to facilitate the provision of a capital by the project to change some parts of their machinery. The aim she said, is to control the emissions in the atmosphere and to reduce the energy consumption of the plants.

She remarked: “The project was initially planned for the conversion of commercial refrigeration units using R22 to propane. However, during the preparatory stage of this component, a new concept of system improvement was introduced.”

“Unfortunately, only two institutions benefitted from this scheme. This propelled the introduction of the R290 A/Cs and a total number of 22 beneficiaries were identified in both the public and private sector,” she noted.

Under this project, she said they are witnessing the handing over of A/C units to beneficiaries as the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She remarked, “Yesterday, we saw the launch of the installation of R290 air conditioners, the first out of a total of 200 units supplied to selected beneficiaries in both the private and public sectors. We also saw the super technicians take the lead supported by GRACSS, to install the units.”

According to her, the project also provides training tools with some equipment currently placed at the GTTI, whilst others have been provided at other outreach centers.

Director Faal finally took the opportunity to thank NEA and UNIDO, for their collaboration and support during this period.