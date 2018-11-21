0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

Fabuka Njie, Marking Manager and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gambia Transport Services Company (GTSC), said several passengers on board their bus service that plies the Kanifing-Basse route escaped death when the vehicle carrying them caught fire.

He said this incident happened on Monday November 19th 2018. Mr. Njie disclosed that the bus service with registration number BJL 4608 F, was burnt between the hours of 11:50 am and 12:00 pm, at the entrance of Kangwali village, when coming from Mayork, in the Fonis. Narrating the incident to this reporter, Njie said the unfortunate incident was caused by a motorcyclist who was chasing a ‘Gele Gele’ van that was ahead of the bus; that the motorcyclist was rushing for a student he was carrying to join the ‘Gele-Gele’ van, when he swerved; that on observing the fast approaching bus behind, the biker jumped off his motorcycle and escaped unscathed, leaving the bike on the road. Njie said the bus collided with the abandoned motorbike and the impact prompted a spark from the fuel of the motorcycle to catch fire underneath the bus; that the bus caught up with the flames with such rapidity but the fifty passengers who were inside, were hurriedly assisted out.

This reporter asked Njie about the biker but Njie responded that the biker is still at large.