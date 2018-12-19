0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

President Adama Barrow, on Sunday December 16th 2018, held a mass rally in the Wuli East village of Foday Kunda.

The meeting was in fulfilment of his promise to communities in the district, during his last nationwide tour.

Alkalo Hameh Singhateh of Foday Kunda village, expressed gratitude to the President and entourage for their visit. He hailed the President for his firm commitment towards strengthening the rights of citizens, as well as his patriotism and policies geared towards national development.

Singhateh highlighted the lack of adequate portable water and electricity supply in their area, and called on the President to provide solutions.

Jawaro Jangbang on behalf of the women, thumped up President Barrow for the steps taken in mitigating the problems of communication, health and the lack of basic amenities in the area. She however implored on him to keep up the spirit, and called on him and his Cabinet members, to help provide the needed services to the people through the respective Ministries.

On his part, Mai Ahmed Fatty assured the President of the support of the electorate in Wuli and asserted the long-standing camaraderie between him and the President. Fatty further assured that no force can destroy their friendship.

Sidia Jatta informed the convergence that the 2016 change was made possible, due to the unity of the citizenry. He called for continuity in the unity. He advised the citizenry to desist from bad utterances in their ‘WhatsApp’ groups, noting that this will only breed violence and retard national development.

The Ministers of Education, Youth and Sport, Tourism and Lands, all implored on the people to rally behind President Adama Barrow, and give him all the support in his quest to develop the country. They assured the gathering that their concerns are noted and will be looked into.

On his part, President Adama Barrow emphasized that the visit was in line with the fulfilment of the promise made to the electorate and acknowledged the instrumental role Sidia Jatta continues to play in the country, in making the people in the area aware of their fundamental human rights.

President Barrow warned critics of the National Development Plan, that the consequences awaiting anyone who opposes the ‘Barrow Youth for National Development’ (BYND), is grievous.

He promised the people in the area of major infrastructural development in 2019, and enjoined them to support him in his struggle to develop the country.

He also informed the gathering that funds pledged at the donor conference, will be effectively and evenly utilized in the best interest of all Gambians, irrespective of any background.