0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Kalifa Manneh says it’s been great for him representing Gambia.

The 20-year-old last Friday became the first man to pursue his football dreams by venturing through the precarious sea voyage and returning to play for Gambia’s squad.

Though he did not get to feature in the eventual 1-1 draw with Algeria, the Catania winger remains grateful for the experience.

‘It’s great experience to represent my country. I hope to do it more and more,’ he said upon returning to Italy.

Kalifa will be focused on thriving at helping his club secure promotion to Italy’s second tier as they occupy one of the promotion play-off positions.

Gambia failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations after Benin went ahead to beat Togo 2-1 courtesy of a last-gasp goal.