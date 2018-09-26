0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), began a two day sensitization on Tax with Regional authorities and the business community in Basse, URR.

The tax sensitisation aims to make the taxpayers in the region aware of the significance of tax payment.

Speaking at the opening, Matty Njie Senghore, on behalf of the GRA Commissioner General, said the seminar is part of the Authority’s deliberate strategy of targeting regional authorities and the business community in the regions, on taxes, revenue and other Laws being administered.

“The objective of partnering with the local authorities and the business communities is very important, in that they could easily share their knowledge and understanding about taxation to those community members, not present in this forum,” she said.

She narrated that they held similar engagements with other Regional representatives in West Coast and North Bank Regions and are currently engaging stakeholders such as the key tertiary institutions, in a series of programs that will help deepen their understanding on revenue management and administration.

She added: “The Seminar discusses tax reforms and clarifies challenges faced by the Authority and taxpayers, in the process of collecting the much needed tax revenues for Government;” that the seminar will generate remarkable understanding and cooperation between GRA and URR Regional Authorities and business communities, which will enhance voluntary compliance among taxpayers.

She thanked Government for support, in strengthening Taxpayers’ Education Program, while urging participants of their cooperation and participation during the seminar.

In his opening statement, Deputy Governor of the Region Omar Sey, said the country is a tax based nation, and as such the seminar will assist widen the horizon of taxpayers on tax payment; that without tax, the development of a country will be difficult.

Other speakers at the ceremony, include Foday Danjo, the Chairperson of Basse Area Council, Baboucarr Bojang, Deputy Customs Manager at Basse Station, and Momodou Sellu Bah, the Alkalo of Basse, all congratulated the GRA for the move and urged for continuity. They implored on the taxpayers to make timely compliance and voluntary payments, before they are forced to pay.